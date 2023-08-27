THERE’S just one day left to celebrate the wonderful world of art at the summer exhibition and art sale of Stratford Art Society which finishes at 4pm today (Sunday).

A wide variety of art is on show at King Edward VI Grammar School in Chapel Lane including water colours, oils, glass, acrylics, 3D and miniatures.

Stratford Art Society Summer Exhibition at King Edward VI School features works of Elton John and Carrie Fisher by artist Sandra Watkin where exhibition coordinator Bob Perks is pictured with his painting names Seven Mile Bridge. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

Now in its 63rd year, the society has 300 members with artists who paint and exhibit and pals who are interested in the history of art and painting.

Subjects for this year’s ten-day exhibition range from botanical to impressionist and abstract and visitors are invited to vote for their favourite piece of work.

Artist in residence for the day Tony Mawbey, left, was pictured at the Stratford Art Society Summer Exhibition at King Edward VI School this week with fellow artists and members Jeni Hollands, David Arnott and Graham Poole. Photo: Mark Williamson

There is also an area showcasing the work of John Cain, who sadly died earlier this year.

“We are paying tribute colleague John who was a member for 30 years and his work was always on display at our annual show,” explained society member David Arnott “This year’s exhibition has been very successful with some of the highest sales of art we’ve ever had. During Covid a lot of people picked up a brush and took up painting. We have regular monthly meetings, organise trips to galleries, enjoy lectures by guest artists and welcome new members. Art is a very social activity.