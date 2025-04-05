It’s your last chance to see the hilarious comedy musical Mrs Doubtfire before it packs its bags and leaves its home at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Don’t miss out on this brilliant show – save up to 45% on seats in the final weeks with Iliffe Tickets.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable day out with the kids over the Easter holidays, this acclaimed musical, based on the 1993 family film, is the perfect crowd-pleaser.

The show follows Daniel Hillard, a recent divorcee who, in a desperate attempt to see more of his three children, disguises himself as the family’s new nanny, Mrs Doubtfire.

The show opened on the West End in 2023 and was nominated for a Tony Award during its Broadway run.

Our spring sale offering up to 45% off tickets ends on Monday, April 7. Picture: Johan Persson

It’s in London until Saturday, April 26 and you can save up to 45% on tickets if you book before Monday, April 7. Book here.

The discount is part of our Iliffe Tickets Spring Sale, which includes great offers on a huge number of smash-hit musicals, award-winning plays and family favourites. You can find out more here.

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.