If your kids are currently cramming for their exams and trying to learn their sonnets from their soliloquies, you can give them a hand by showing them Shakespeare in real life.

With Iliffe Tickets, you can get great deals on two of the Bard’s most famous plays, Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

See The Globe’s latest production of Romeo and Juliet, set in the Wild West. Picture: Tristram Kenton

If your teenager is trying to learn everything there is to know about the Montagues and the Capulets, they can watch the warring families fight it out on stage at the renowned Shakespeare's Globe on London’s Southbank.

The current production of Romeo and Juliet transports these star-crossed lovers to the Wild West where saloon brawls and gunfights lead to a tragic end. Get tickets here.

Later this month, the enchanting A Midsummer Night’s Dream returns to the Bridge Theatre after receiving five-star reviews during its previous run in 2019.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream returns to the Bridge Theatre after a six-year break

This acclaimed production, directed by Nicholas Hytner and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, brings the audience into the world of dancing fairies and mysterious moonlight.

The immersive wrap-around seating puts you in the heart of the action, while standing tickets allow you to follow in the characters' footsteps throughout the play.

The show opens at the Bridge Theatre - close to iconic Tower Bridge - on Saturday, May 31. Get tickets here.

