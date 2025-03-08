One of the greatest American novels of all time is coming to the stage – and you can be among the first to see it with Iliffe Tickets.

Step into the glitz and glamour of the 1920s with the Great Gatsby, a dazzling new musical based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless book, opening this year at the London Coliseum.

Get great deals on tickets to London’s glittering new musical, the Great Gatsby. Picture: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The show made its debut at the Broadway Theatre in New York in 2024 and won a prestigious Tony Award in its first year.

Now, the party of the century is coming to London, with a glittering cast including High School Musical star Corbin Bleu, former Love Island winner Amber Davies, Hamilton actor and social media personality Joel Montague, and theatre favourites Jamie Muscato and Frances Mayli McCann.

The novel, published in 1925, has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and was turned into a blockbuster film directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

This captivating new musical features an original score, sparkling set design and retro costumes that will transport you back to the Roaring Twenties for a show-stopping shindig.

The show is set in New York’s Jazz Age and follows Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire who is on a quest to reunite with his long-lost love, Daisy Buchanan. Picture: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Get great deals on tickets to the Great Gatsby and other top West End shows with Iliffe Tickets.

The Great Gatsby opens at the London Coliseum on Friday, April 11 and is running until Sunday, September 7. Tickets start from £25.

