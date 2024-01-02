Jack and the Beanstalk is on at the Cidermill Theatre at Chipping Campden School until 7th January, and is not to be missed.

It is brought to the theatre by Tread the Boards, who also have Dick Whittington at Stratford’s The Attic Theatre. As well as directing, artistic director John-Robert Partridge also delivers a ridiculously splendid Dame Dotty.

Jack and the Beanstalk

It’s a real treat for all ages. Read Thursday’s Herald for full review, and book tickets here.