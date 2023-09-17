In new play The Mistake writer and actor Michael Mears tells the story of the bombing of Hiroshima from three different perspectives. He talks to Gill Sutherland about his compelling two-person play as it comes to the Bear Pit in Stratford next week.

The bucolic Devon countryside is not perhaps the most obvious place to conjure the horror of Hiroshima when the bomb dropped on a very different kind of summer’s day on 6th August 1945.

n Riko Nakazono stars in the two-hander with Michael Mears

But Dartington Hall is the rather gorgeous first pitstop for The Mistake, the gripping two-person play that tells the story of the dropping of the first atomic bomb, as it embarks on a two-month tour.