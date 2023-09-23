Hope the weekend goes with a bang with Firework Champions at Ragley Hall today (Saturday). Three of the UK’s best firework companies compete against each other with a 10-minute spectacular firework display choreographed to music followed by finale display. The types of fireworks being used by the companies are apparently unlike any material used for fireworks available to the general public, each company uses category four fireworks, which are only for professional use and the biggest available in the UK.

Firework Champions

After gazing at the illuminating fireworks and lasers, watching all the teams battle for the Fireworks Champions title, the audience has all the power in their hands (through their mobile phone) to decide the winner.

Gates open at 4pm with the displays starting from around 7.40pm. Tickets £23 adult, £13 child from www.fireworkchampions.co.uk