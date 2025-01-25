Compete against friends and family in our weekly online pub quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - just scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The ‘funny bone’ really is a bone.

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Can you name the odd word out?

Beige, Elbow, Orange, Poem, Purple, Scarlet, Wasp.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Clint Eastwood became Mayor of Carmel

▶ The Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on take-off

▶The GLC was abolished

▶ Mike Tyson became world heavyweight boxing champion

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Pictured below is the national dish of Hungary. What is it called?.

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Five of the clubs in the top four divisions of English football play their home matches in South London. How many can you name?

7. POPTEASER: Neil Young has already been announced as one of this year’s Glastonbury Festival headliners, but which well-known US actress is the old rocker married to?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, MINATORY

▶ Threatening

▶ Insignificant

▶ Part of a monastery building

9. WHO... sat on a wall, but then had a great fall?

10. WHAT… drug yields both morphine and codeine?

11. WHERE... will you find the UK’s (and Europe’s) biggest shopping centre?

12. HOW… old was singer Amy Winehouse when she died in 2011?

13. WHERE AM I? Do you know this world-famous church and the European city it is in?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False - the ‘funny bone’ exists, but it's not a bone; it's part of the ulnar nerve in the back of the elbow. 2 Writer, broadcaster and former Tory MP Edwina Currie; 3 None of the words have a rhyme in English - except SCARLET; 4 1986; 5 Goulash; 6 Bromley, Charlton, Crystal Palace, Millwall and Wimbledon; 7 Daryl Hannah; 8 Threatening; 9 Humpty-Dumpty; 10 Opium; 11 Westfield London at White City W12; 12 She was aged 27; 13 Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.