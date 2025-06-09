Harry Potter actor Kathryn Hunter returning to Stratford for Winter’s Tale at the RSC

KATHRYN Hunter is the latest actor to be announced as part of the cast for the RSC’s The Winter’s Tale.

Hunter, who was last at the RSC when she played the title role in Simon Godwin’s 2018 production of Timon of Athens, is well known for portraying Arabella Figg in the Harry Potter film series as well as for roles in Black Doves, Andor and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

She will play Autolycus/Time, featuring alongside Bertie Carvel (Leontes), Madeline Appiah (Hermione), Aïcha Kossoko (Paulina) and John Light (Polixenes).

The production, directed by Yaël Farber, runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from Saturday 12th July till Saturday 30th August.

The Winter's Tale

In a statement, the RSC said: “Double Olivier and Tony award-winning actor Bertie Carvel is considered one of the most versatile actors of his generation, able to entirely transform himself from one role to the next.

“He was last seen at the RSC in Stratford in 2010, where he originated the role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda The Musical for which he went on to receive his first Tony nomination and an Olivier Award for ‘Best Actor in a Musical’ in the West End and on Broadway.

“Returning to the RSC in the role of Hermione is Madeline Appiah who last performed with the company in 2012 under artistic director Michael Boyd where she appeared in Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice and The Taming of the Shrew.

“They will be joined by Aïcha Kossoko as Paulina, who played Tanzania in the Olivier award-nominated Kyoto at Soho Place; a co-production between the RSC, Good Chance, Rachel Styne and Jess Foung.”

The full company comprises: Madeline Appiah as Hermione, Lewis Bowes as Florizel, Amelda Brown as Shepherdess, Bertie Carvel as Leontes, Rhianna Compton as Dancer/Ensemble, Hilda Cronje as Emilia, Ryan Duval as Clown (Young Shepherd), Matthew Flynn as Antigonus, Leah Haile as Perdita, Kathryn Hunter as Autolycus/Time, Chihiro Kawasaki as Danger/Ensemble, Aïcha Kossoko as Paulina, John Light as Polixenes, Mkiyah Page-Gordon as Mover/Ensemble, Rakhee Sharma as Dancer/Ensemble, Raphael Sowole as Camillo, Richard Sutton as Jailer/Ensemble.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Designer, Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer, Tim Lutkin; Composer, Max Perryment; Movement Director, Imogen Knight; Fight and Intimacy Director, Yarit Dor; Casting Director, Julia Horan CDG and Dramaturg Drew Lichtenberg.