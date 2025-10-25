Half-term and Halloween events in Stratford, Warwick and South Warwickshire

Bishopton

A Halloween spooktacular with fun activities for families, music, prizes and free face painting will be helping you get ready for a chilling night. It takes place at Bishopton Community Centre from 3pm on Friday, 31st October.

Charlecote Park

A vile veg trail (25th October-2nd) November, 9am-4pm will take children on an adventure around the courtyard to play fun games. The Vile Vegs have gone bad and stolen all the fresh vegetables, and children will have to make jigsaw puzzles and spot the hidden veg, to save them. The trail is free, but normal admission to the National Trust property applies.

Visitors can also see, until 2nd November, a display of more than 700 pumpkins, all knitted and crocheted by community groups, volunteers and staff. Head to the historic kitchen and mansion. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/charlecote-park

Santiago Rawson, aged seven, Bradley Tremble, seven, and Joey Wright pictured picking their Halloween pumpkins at Oversley Hill Farm and Forest near Alcester. Photo: Mark Williamson

Coughton Court

This October half term there will be fun and frights the whole family will enjoy on a Halloween trail (25th October-2nd November, 10am-4pm).

Join Roofus the bat and take a stroll around the grounds and discover some fascinating facts along the way (free, normal admission applies.)

Look out for spiders’ webs glistening in the sunshine, squirrels scurrying up mighty oak trees and vibrant colours sweeping across the landscape on one of the estate walks.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/coughton-court

Coventry

On Halloween night join Adam Wood for real-life tales of terror from the Coventry of long ago, when old stories of ghosts, ghouls and gruesome death abound.

Did worshippers really see a disembodied arm carrying a flaming torch float towards the altar at St Michael’s? And find out what happened when two men guarding a corpse in an empty house heard a sudden loud noise, followed by the tip-tapping of feet descending the stairs…

Halloween costumes are encouraged.

Real-Life Halloween Horror, Friday 31st October, from 7.30pm. Suitable for 14+

Warwick Arts Centre

Sailing out to Big Knickers Bay in search of the fabled Pants of Gold are a band of swarthy seafaring swashbuckling characters in Pirates Love Underpants (28th-29th October. The play, suitable for all ages, is an adaptation of Claire Freedman and Ben Cort’s much-loved picture book and is brought to life with puppetry, songs and glittering pants of gold.

If you fancy a film, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (Cert U) is on 25th-26th and 29th October and 1st-2nd November.

Welsh brass ensemble The Cory Band (26th October) celebrate the genius of legendary movie composer John Williams with a concert that includes themes from such blockbusters as Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Superman.

Something Spooky: My First Concert (30th October) presents an accessible introduction to the exciting world of classical music, perfect for babies and younger children.

Side-By-Side (2nd November) finds the famed City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra performing alongside the CBSO Youth Orchestra in concert.

See www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

Gaydon

The British Motor Museum has a variety of events over half term (25th October-2nd November), from Lego builds to science thrills.

The Big Build, which is on every day, allows children to design and make car creations that will be donated to children who haven’t had the chance to experience owning their own Lego.

The Science Show: Beep-Beep, Boom! will run from 28th-31st October at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm and will feature Prof Pickle and Doctor Pumpkin who have been busy investigating rocket science. Children can see their work unfold through a range of experiments and seize the chance to help out the scientists.

Beep-Beep Family Tour runs from 25th-27th October and 1st-2nd November at 11.30am when children can find all kinds of fascinating sounds amongst the car collection. The tour finished in the sound-based exhibition Beep-Beep, Yeah! – The Sounds and Songs of the Motor Car.

A Black Cat Trail takes place every day when children can search around the museum for the hidden black cats and, with a torch, discover the colour of each cat’s eyes.

Museum entry starts at £46 for a family. Visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk

Hatton

Halloween at Hatton Country World

Step into a world of spooks, scares, and spellbinding fun where there will be a village of trick or treat, haunted trails, zombie laser combat, pumpkin picking, shows at lots more.

The Halloween shows run until 2nd November.

Price from £17.50. Visit https://hattonhalloween.com

Lowsonford

The Fleur de Lys Halloween & Fireworks Party, on 31st October, will feature a host of live family entertainment, from fire shows to music and food.

Visitors can expect performances from Storm in a Teacup circus group, including a spectacular fire show, stilt walker and hula hoopers, plus, for the kids, there will be the chance to get involved in face painting, craft tables and fancy dress. Live music sets are from five-piece covers band Real Human Beings.

The fireworks start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16 for adults, £8 for four- to 16-year-olds and free for under threes.

Visit https://FDLfireworks25. eventbrite.co.uk

Stratford

Halloween Pottery Painting

At Hooray’s in the High Street on 27th October, 11am-3pm. Prices vary – visit https://tinyurl.com/mr2x7ynr

Magic Alley

Join Magic Alley on their immersive experience, Possession, and step through the haunted halls to uncover the stories of ghosts who refuse to rest. Expect eerie encounters, mysterious moments and spine-tingling atmosphere.

Perfect for brave kids (aged 9+), curious teens and grown-ups who prefer their Halloween with a side of humour rather than horror. Until 2nd November. There are After Dark scare sessions for older teens and adults on 25th, 30th and 31st October.

Visit https://magicalleystratford.com/halloween

Royal Shakespeare Company

Murder Mystery: Death Comes to Dunsinane Castle is a child-friendly murder mystery, inspired by Macbeth. Attendees will chase the clues and solve the riddles to work out what happened and ‘whodunnit’. 31st October 11am to 3pm on Level 2 of Royal Shakespeare Theatre. Suitable for ages 5+. Free, booking required.

Blood, Guts and Gore explores the fascinating, and occasionally grim, techniques behind RSC’s special effects, wigs, costumes, make-up, and more.

31st October, 10am-11am or 12pm-1pm at the Clore Learning Centre. Suitable for ages 6-11. £4 child and £5 adult.

Even More Blood, Guts and Gore is perfect for those who are a little older and are seeking an extra dose of theatrical gore and behind-the-scenes magic. 31st October, 2pm-3pm, at the Clore Learning Centre. Suitable for ages 12+. £4 child and £5 adult.

Family Storytelling: Macbeth will be a bite-size drama session that brings Macbeth to life through storytelling, games, and drama exercises.

28-29th October, at 10am and 11.30am at the Clore Learning Centre. Suitable for ages 4-8. £4 child and £5 adult.

Stay and Play: Macbeth – drop in and explore the story of the witches in Macbeth in an interactive session in which children can discover sensory textures and play with props. Halloween fancy dress is encouraged. 29th October, 10am to 2pm, Level 2 of RST. Suitable for ages 0-4. Free.

There are also workshops for young people taking place.

Visit www.rsc.org.uk/events/october-half-term-activities

Stratford Literary Festival

Join Playbox Theatre for an action-packed workshop that dives into spooky stories and ghostly tales through a blend of mime, movement, role play, and improvisation. This 90-minute session is perfect for boosting imagination, confidence, and creative energy. 1st November (10.30am-12pm) Suitable for 7+. £8.55.

Visit www.stratfordliteraryfestival. co.uk/events/sammie-horton-and-playbox-theatre

Stratford Butterfly Farm

Follow the migration story of the ‘Monarch Butterfly’ and its associations with the Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) during half-term (25th October-2nd November).

The butterfly is famous for its bright orange wings with black and white markings. Each year, millions migrate up to 3,000 miles from Canada and the USA to the forests of central Mexico. They arrive in Mexico around early November, which coincides with the Día de Muertos celebrations. Many indigenous communities believe that these butterflies represent the souls of deceased loved ones returning to the earth to visit. There will be daily demonstrations of the Monarch Butterfly’s lifecycle and migration at 11.30am in the Discovery Zone.

Visit www.butterflyfarm.co.uk

Stratford Music Festival

Music takes a spooky turn in the Hunt for the Wicked Witch concert on 31st October at The Croft School.

The interactive concert, aimed at children three to 11, is a relaxed event where youngsters can sing, dance and get engaged within the story. It will feature new music as well as some famous songs from musicals, jazz and modern, and even a bit of classical. Children can dress up and join in the hunt to find out why the Wicked Witch is so mean.

From 12pm for about an hour. Tickets are £10 per adult with one child, with each additional child £2. Additional adults are £5. Visit www.stratfordmusicfestival.com

Upton

Upton House and Gardens

Join in the family-friendly Journey Through Autumn trail (until 2nd November, 10am-4pm) featuring nature-inspired activities. Children can make nature wands and leaf rubbings from (27th-31st October, 11am-2pm, (£2 per child, normal admission applies.) The seasonal trail is open 10am-4pm and allows families to discover the history of harvest and take a sensory walk through the woodland; activities include making a leaf washing line, writing a poem and finding out how Upton’s animals prepare for autumn.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/upton-house-and-gardens

Warwick

Haunted House

Step into a magical world of mystery and enchantment at St John’s Haunted House, where families will follow the captivating tale of Rapunzel and the Witch. Explore the transformed rooms, embark on a spooky trail through the woods past Rapunzel’s tower, but beware the wicked witch lurking nearby. Children can get hands-on with slime-making, potion brewing, and messy play.

29th-31st October with the experience lasting around 75-90 minutes. Tickets: £12 children, £6 adults (+ booking fee); under 2s free. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

An Evening of Ghost Stories

M R James stories will be performed by Toby Burchell in a candlelit setting at St John’s House in a one-man show that brings to life two classic tales from the master of ghostly fiction. A few tickets are available for 29th October.

6.30pm. No disabled access. Tickets: £15 (+booking fee). 12+. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Market Hall Museum – Potion Quest

A free family trail from 25th October-1st November allowing visitors to explore the museum for objects you could use to stir up magic potions and spells. On 31st October, the museum is open until 8pm for the town’s Trick or Treat Twilight Market. Pop in and guess the weight of the giant pumpkin. Free entry.

Warwick Castle

The Haunted Castle returns during the day over half term with family spooks while the scarier Castle After Dark offers bigger frights, including a new scare maze, where the powerful hunt for pleasure and the hunted fight to survive.

Haunted Castle is open 10am till 5pm before the Castle After Dark takes over from 6pm-10pm.

Visit www.warwick-castle.com for ticket prices.