The final chapter of one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms is coming to the stage - and you can get your hands on tickets here.

I'm Sorry, Prime Minister, from the BAFTA Award-winning co-creator of Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister, will be at the Apollo Theatre for a limited three-week run in January.

The satirical comedy is written by Jonathan Lynn and stars Griff Rhys Jones as Jim Hacker, the country’s former prime minister who is hoping for a quiet retirement at Hacker College, Oxford.

When Jim finds himself cancelled by the college committee, his old rival, Sir Humphrey Appleby, played by Clive Francis, steps in and tries to outsmart the students.

The play is full of sharp wit, political jabs and red tape, with plenty of nostalgia for fans of the original TV series.

The new political comedy will star Olivier Award winner Griff Rhys Jones

I’m Sorry, Prime Minister opens at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue on Thursday, January 29. You can book tickets here.

