Grab some cider, a free hotdog and join the wassail celebration in Alcester on Saturday

By Lise Evans
Published: 11:37, 02 February 2024
 Updated: 11:37, 02 February 2024

AN ancient ceremony to bless the orchards is being brought back to life in Alcester on Saturday (3rd February).

A wassail celebration is being revived at the Alcester Community Orchard on Jubilee Fields by the court leet and will feature a winter king and queen as well music, dancing and merriment from the White Hart Morris.

For youngsters there will be free hot-dogs and prizes for the best nature crown. Mulled cider will be available for the adults to buy.

