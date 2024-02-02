Grab some cider, a free hotdog and join the wassail celebration in Alcester on Saturday

AN ancient ceremony to bless the orchards is being brought back to life in Alcester on Saturday (3rd February).

A wassail celebration is being revived at the Alcester Community Orchard on Jubilee Fields by the court leet and will feature a winter king and queen as well music, dancing and merriment from the White Hart Morris.

For youngsters there will be free hot-dogs and prizes for the best nature crown. Mulled cider will be available for the adults to buy.