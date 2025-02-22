Are you ready to have a crack at our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social?

There are 13 questions in total, simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Former UK Prime Minister John Major later became an ordained priest.

2. WHO AM I? Name the famous face pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Can you spot the odd one out from this list?

Casino Royale; From Russia With Love; Live and Let Die; Skyfall; The Man With the Golden Gun; You Only Live Twice.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The first-ever American Idol was won by Kelly Clarkson

▶ Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother died aged 101

▶ The second series of The Office was shown on BBC TV

▶ Halle Berry became the first black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar, for her role in Monster's Ball

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Can you name these four types of pasta?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Who scored the goals for England when they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Euros last summer?

7. POPTEASER: Who has had the most UK No.1 singles? Eminem, Oasis, Rolling Stones or Sam Smith?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, WABBIT

▶ Worthless

▶ Run down

▶ Delusional

9. WHO... starred in the films Batman & Robin, Gravity, The Peacemaker and Ocean’s Eleven?

10. WHAT… gas is used to make drinks fizzy?

11. CAN... you rearrange the letters of the word RESCUE to describe what a rescued person might feel?

12. HOW… many of the three countries in the world that start with the letter J can you name?

13. WHERE AM I? Name this famous statue and the city it looks down on.

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False; 2 Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty; 3 They are all books/stories written by Ian Fleming, except for Skyfall; 4 2002; 5 Clockwise from top right, Macaroni, Penne, Tagliatelle and Fusilli; 6 Harry Kane (penalty) and Ollie Watkins; 7 Eminem with 11 - the others have all had eight No.1s each; 8 Run down; 9 George Clooney; 10 Carbon dioxide; 11 Secure; 12 Jamaica, Japan and Jordan; 13 Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.