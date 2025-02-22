Online quiz the Saturday Social returns with more general knowledge questions on news, sport and music
Are you ready to have a crack at our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social?
There are 13 questions in total, simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.
1. TRUE OR FALSE? Former UK Prime Minister John Major later became an ordained priest.
2. WHO AM I? Name the famous face pictured above?
3. ODD ONE OUT: Can you spot the odd one out from this list?
Casino Royale; From Russia With Love; Live and Let Die; Skyfall; The Man With the Golden Gun; You Only Live Twice.
4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?
▶ The first-ever American Idol was won by Kelly Clarkson
▶ Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother died aged 101
▶ The second series of The Office was shown on BBC TV
▶ Halle Berry became the first black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar, for her role in Monster's Ball
5. WHAT'S COOKING: Can you name these four types of pasta?
6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Who scored the goals for England when they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Euros last summer?
7. POPTEASER: Who has had the most UK No.1 singles? Eminem, Oasis, Rolling Stones or Sam Smith?
8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, WABBIT
▶ Worthless
▶ Run down
▶ Delusional
9. WHO... starred in the films Batman & Robin, Gravity, The Peacemaker and Ocean’s Eleven?
10. WHAT… gas is used to make drinks fizzy?
11. CAN... you rearrange the letters of the word RESCUE to describe what a rescued person might feel?
12. HOW… many of the three countries in the world that start with the letter J can you name?
13. WHERE AM I? Name this famous statue and the city it looks down on.
Missed last week’s quiz? Have a crack at it here
ANSWERS: 1 False; 2 Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty; 3 They are all books/stories written by Ian Fleming, except for Skyfall; 4 2002; 5 Clockwise from top right, Macaroni, Penne, Tagliatelle and Fusilli; 6 Harry Kane (penalty) and Ollie Watkins; 7 Eminem with 11 - the others have all had eight No.1s each; 8 Run down; 9 George Clooney; 10 Carbon dioxide; 11 Secure; 12 Jamaica, Japan and Jordan; 13 Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.