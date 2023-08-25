Home   What's On   Article

Family disco organisers Glo-Kids takeover big top at Riverside, Tiddington Road, after James Richards Circus is cancelled

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 01:25, 25 August 2023
 | Updated: 09:19, 25 August 2023

Children’s entertainers the Glo-Kids has stepped in to save the day after the circus was cancelled at Riverside over the bank holiday weekend.

James Richards Circus was due to take place in a big top tent at the Tiddington Road location, in a pretty spot by the river over the weekend, but was cancelled due to “severe technical difficulties”.

Glo-Kids Disco. File shot
However when Sam Dowler from the Glo Group saw the sad news, he stepped into the breach and has agreed with Riverside to put a Glo-Kids Disco on at the big top instead on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, 2pm to 4pm, at the cost of £3 per session.

Explaining what to expect, Sam said: “With vibrant lights, catchy tunes, and a lively atmosphere, this event promises to be a blast for kids of all ages.

Glo-Kids Disco. File shot
“Our enthusiastic DJ will be spinning the latest kid-friendly tracks, ensuring that everyone gets their groove on. So put on your dancing shoes and prepare to show off your best moves!

“Don't forget to wear your brightest and most colourful outfits.”

Buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.../glo-kids-disco-tickets...

