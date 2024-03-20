Giant wheel will form part of Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations in Stratford

STREET performances and storytelling are part of the free entertainment being laid on for Shakespeare’s Birthday this year.

The town’s annual celebrations take place on Saturday, 20th April, ahead of his real birthday on 23rd April.

Crowds will start to gather in the town centre and on Bancroft. Schoolchildren meet at the Encore at the bottom of Bridge Street before being led through the town at 10.30am by the Air Training Corps Band.

‘Mr Shakespeare’, quill in hand, will lead the crowd in a cheer, while a procession continues to Holy Trinity to lay flowers on the grave.

The Giant Wheel - a choreographed procession, created by Autin Dance Theatre, will be part of the RSC's entertainment for the Birthday celebrations.

During the town’s Birthday Parade, a new community flag, created by groups from Warm Hubs across Stratford, will be unfurled, alongside all the international ones.

The ticketed Shakespeare Luncheon, hosted by Pragnell, takes place in the Theatre Gardens from noon.

Elsewhere the RSC is offering a feast of diversions, much of which has been created with the involvement of the local community.

Free events include performances of Parade, The Giant Wheel – a choreographed procession, created by Autin Dance Theatre, featuring a 12-foot tall wheel – workshops, storytelling sessions based on A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and the opportunity to explore Shakespeare’s characters, themes and language.