The Olivier Awards returned last weekend, celebrating the very best of the UK’s show-stopping theatre industry.

Exhilarating plays, glitzy musicals and hilarious comedies all got their moment in the spotlight at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony, hosted by Billy Porter and Beverley Knight

Musical revival Fiddler on the Roof was one of the big winners at this year’s Olivier Awards. Picture: Marc Brenner

Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant, currently starring 3rd Rock from the Sun actor John Lithgow, was the big winner, scooping Best New Play, Best Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The play is a dramatisation of the life of author Roald Dahl in the 1980s, shortly after the publication of his novel, The Witches, as the writer came under fire for anti-Semitic views expressed in a magazine interview.

It’s directed by Nicholas Hytner, known for Miss Saigon and One Man Two Guvnors, and showing at Harold Pinter Theatre.

Another show that received a handful of awards is the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s Fiddler on the Roof.

The production, which won three awards including Best Musical Revival, comes to the Barbican in May for a limited eight-week run.

It’s set in 1905 and follows Tevye, a Jewish milkman who tries to hold onto his traditional beliefs despite being challenged by his five daughters.

Actor and Strictly finalist Layton Williams picked up his first Olivier Award for a supporting role in Titanique

Jethro Compton and Darren Clark’s unique instrument-led production The Curious Case of Benjamin Button picked up Best New Musical and Best Actor (Musical), while former Strictly finalist Layton Williams was awarded Best Supporting Actor (Musical) for his role in Titanique, which also picked up Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Multi-award-winning performer Imelda Staunton was named Best Actress (Musical) for Hello Dolly at the London Palladium.

The show closed in September last year, but fans can catch the five-time Olivier Award winner starring alongside her real-life daughter in Mrs Warren’s Profession, which opens at Garrick Theatre in May.

