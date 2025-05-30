Get discounted tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical at London’s Piccadilly Theatre with Iliffe Tickets
Step into a world of glitz, glamour, romance and rebellion with a night at the Moulin Rouge.
Get tickets to this spectacular, spectacular musical, set in the seductive land of Bohemian Paris, from just £22 with Iliffe Tickets.
Baz Luhrmann’s extravagant film is brought to life in this explosive show, which features musical mash-ups from artists such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Sia, Whitney Houston, Pink and more.
Similar to the Academy Award-winning 2001 film, it’s a jukebox musical that follows the love story between cabaret dancer Satine and composer Christian, who meet at the lavish Moulin Rouge club.
When The Duke, an aristocrat who wants Satine for himself, threatens to leave the club penniless, the young lovers must keep their affair a secret or risk losing everything.
The dazzling production won an incredible 10 Tony Awards after its 2019 Broadway debut and is now open at London’s Piccadilly Theatre.
Get tickets to see Moulin Rouge! The Musical from as little as £22 here.
