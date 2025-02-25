Get great deals on unmissable musicals, plays, comedies and concerts with Iliffe Tickets.

Bag yourself the best seats in the house to five-star West End shows and see some of the world’s most talked-about performers live on stage.

Click here to find out more

See Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston in the limited run of Much Ado About Nothing with Kent Tickets. Picture: Marc Brenner

Don’t wait to catch Hollywood actors Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, which opened to rave reviews at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this month and is currently showing until April.

If you’re a Shakespeare fan, you can also see Wicked and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey in Richard II at the Bridge Theatre and the Olivier Award-winning Shakespearean actor Brian Cox in new play The Score at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Singer and Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams is currently playing Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. Picture: Credit Matt Crockett

You can also snap up tickets to classics such as The Mousetrap at St Martin’s Theatre, the longest-running show in the world, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which became the most-awarded new show in history when it opened in 2016 at the Palace Theatre.

Musical fans have got plenty to choose from. Whether it’s smash hits like Les Misérables, The Lion King, Wicked and Mamma Mia! or exciting new productions such as Clueless, Mean Girls and Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada, currently starring American actress Vanessa Williams, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Mark your calendars for some of this year’s upcoming shows – you won’t want to miss the likes of Disney’s Hercules, which makes its debut at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in June, and The Great Gatsby, a new take on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1920s classic novel opening at the London Coliseum in April.

Some huge stars are also coming to theatres this year, so book early to secure your seats to see Sean Hayes in Good Night Oscar, Martin Freeman in The Fifth Step, Ewan McGregor in My Master Builder, and Imelda Staunton in Mrs Warren's Profession.

Award-winning Korean producer Chunsoo Shin is behind The Great Gatsby, a new musical opening in April. Picture: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Don’t wait – get tickets to this year’s best musicals, plays, ballets, operas and more with Iliffe Tickets.

Stratford Herald may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.