Get a view or take a tour as conservation work starts at historic Stratford building

CONSERVATION work at Hall’s Croft, in Stratford, will begin in the spring – and the public will be able to watch the project unfold via a viewing platform and hard hat tours.

Some preliminary stages of the project have started at the grade I-listed building, once home to William Shakespeare’s eldest daughter, Susanna Hall, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said. This includes the removal by conservation experts of 10 panels from the ground and first floors of the rear elevation to allow further investigation of the current condition of the timber frame and the creation of a joint-by-joint repair plan.

Phase one of the work will see the removal of a further 265 modern panels from inside and outside the rear of the property and the start of timber frame repairs. Later in the project, new panels, created using traditional 17th-century-inspired construction methods, will be installed.

Hall's Croft. Photo: SBT/Sam Allard

During the work, which is being carried under the leadership of specialist Peter McCurdy from McCurdy & Co, a viewing platform will be installed in the scaffolding to give people a chance to peer inside and discover what is going on. There will also be hard hat tours of the building led by experts throughout the year to see the works up close and ask questions. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tim Aucott, director of strategy and change at SBT, said: “As a charity committed to the preservation of the Shakespeare family homes, we’re excited to begin this important first phase of conservation works at Hall’s Croft. None of this would be possible without the generous support of American playwright, Ken Ludwig, who has pledged £1 million to enable us to start our preliminary works and the first phase.”

“We know that there is a lot of interest in what is happening at Hall’s Croft, and we want to offer as much access as possible during the first phase of works and beyond. With the new viewing platform, we will be able to offer easy access via the garden. Our intention is to offer this as a regular, drop-in experience, with no pre-booking necessary.

“We will also work closely with our partners, McCurdy & Co to deliver a series of fascinating tours and talks. They have unrivalled expertise in the field of timber reconstruction, leading on Shakespeare’s Globe, so being able to offer their knowledge to audiences is a real honour for us.”