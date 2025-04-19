Wednesday is St George’s Day and to mark the occasion this week’s Saturday Social online quiz is all about our green and pleasant land.

There are 13 questions on England in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? It is illegal to put a stamp with the King’s head on it upside down on an envelope?

2. PICTURE QUIZ: Name the film pictured above that won nine Oscars in 1997.

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these countries is the odd one out?

Australia; England; Georgia; Lebanon; Malta; Portugal

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Dame Vivienne Westwood died

▶ Southend-on-Sea became a city

▶ Rebekah Vardy lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney

▶ Sam Ryder finished second in the Eurovision Song Contest

5. WHAT'S COOKING: What are the three key parts of this traditional London dish?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which football team has won the men’s FA Cup the most times?

7. POPTEASER: Which band released London Calling?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, ANGLICISATION

▶ An area looked after by a senior bishop in the Church of England

▶ The Saxon name for Camelot

▶ To make something more English

9. NAME… the English county with the longest coastline

10. HOW… many kings of England have been called George?

11. WHICH ... famous writer and poet is believed to have been born and died on St George’s Day - April 23?

12. ON… which English banknote will you find the face of the painter JMW Turner?

13. WHERE AM I? This is the highest point in England - but can you name it and its location?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False; 2 The English Patient; 3 All the countries have St George as its patron saint apart from Australia; 4 2022; 5 Pie, mash and liquor; 6 Arsenal (14 times); 7 The Clash; 8 To make something more English; 9 Cornwall; 10 Six; 11 William Shakespeare; 12 £20; 13 Scafell Pike in Cumbria (but we will take the Lake District).