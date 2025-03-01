Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? There’s a bone in the human body that is not connected to any other bones.

2. WHO AM I? Name the famous face pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these celebrities is the odd one out?

Jeffery Archer; Gyles Brandreth; Sebastian Coe; Glenda Jackson; David Icke; Robert Kilroy-Silk.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed

▶ TV chef Gary Rhodes and Prodigy singer Keith Flint both died

▶ Tiger Roll became the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back Grand Nationals

▶ A fire devastated Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris

5. WHAT'S COOKING: A favourite of the Sex in the City girls, this cocktail combines vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice and fresh lime juice. Can you name it?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: The new F1 Grand Prix season starts next weekend, can you name the top three drivers in the 2024 world championship and the teams they raced for?

7. POPTEASER: Which US state does Justin Bieber get his peaches from?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, FLIBBERTIGIBBET

▶ Someone who is very generous

▶ Someone who works at an abattoir

▶ Someone who talks a lot

9. WHO... led the British Union of Fascists before the Second World War?

10. WHAT… is the largest living bird?

11. NAME... the Disney character that has been played by both Glen Close and Emma Stone played?

12. HOW… old is King Charles?

13. WHERE AM I? In which capital city is this famous square?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 Correct - the hyoid bone in our necks is only connected by muscle; 2 Singer Celine Dion; 3 They were all UK MPs apart from David Icke who claimed to be a ‘Son of the Godhead’; 4 2019; 5 The Cosmopolitan; 6 Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari); 7 Georgia; 8 Someone who talks a lot; 9 Oswald Mosley; 10 Common ostrich; 11 Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians; 12 76; 13 Red Square, in the Russian capital Moscow.