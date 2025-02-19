Former workers at two Stratford companies invited to reunion

A SECOND reunion is taking place for former employees of two of Stratford’s fondly remembered businesses.

Former workers of NC Joseph Ltd and Stratford Produce Canners are invited to attend the event on Friday, 7th March at the Home Guard Club, Main Road, Tiddington. It will start at 11am with a short presentation before guests will have the chance to look at the displays of memorabilia and, of course, meet with former colleagues and friends.

The reunion, which follows the first event held 12 months ago, is being organised by Peter Vale-Humphreys and two authors of a newly published book on the companies, Martin Green, a local historian who is chair of the Warwickshire Industrial Archaeology Society, and Brian Joseph, a descendant of one of the founders of the company.

Their new book, which will be available at the reunion, utilises many of the memories of the former employees who attended the first reunion.

N C Joseph products were on display at the last reunion.

The authors said the aim of the book was to help fill a gap in the 20th century industrial history of Stratford. The book has been produced with support from the Stratford Town Trust and the Warwickshire Industrial Archaeology Society.

To attend the reunion, which is expected to finish at 1.30pm, contact Martin Green on wiaschairman@gmail.com or 01926 313782, or Brian Joseph on brianjoseph1@btinternet.com or 01386 335205.