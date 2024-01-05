Former Stratford schoolgirl Rosie Wyatt tells of her journey to RSC stage
Published: 13:24, 05 January 2024
| Updated: 13:24, 05 January 2024
THE Box of Delights has cast at least one real magic spell, helping a schoolgirl’s dream of acting on the Royal Shakespeare Theatre stage come true.
Now a cast member in the RSC’s festive Christmas production, Rosie Wyatt grew up Banbury and went to sixth-form in Stratford.
It was during her formative years at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School that she set her sights on an acting career.