Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Humans and giraffes have the same number of neck bones.

2. WHO AM I? Name the famous face pictured above.

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these metals is the odd one out?

COPPER; GOLD, SILVER, STEEL; PLATINUM; TIN.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Bruce Forsyth handed over the Strictly Come Dancing presenting role to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

▶ Peaches Geldof-Cohen died at just 25

▶ Uruguay’s Luis Suarez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini in a World Cup game

▶ Scotland voted against independence in a referendum

5. WHAT'S COOKING: If you wanted to order this raw meat dish on a French menu - what would you need to ask for?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Until last month, England’s men’s football team had never lost to an African nation. Which country beat them 3-1 in Nottingham?

7. POPTEASER: Which classic song (and we need the exact title) has the lines…

I saved her life, she nearly drowned

He showed off, splashing around

8. WORDWISE: Which one of these collective nouns is incorrect (and what should it be)?

▶ A dazzle of zebras

▶ A flight of flamingos

▶ A tower of giraffes

9. WHICH... actor and director has a name that anagrams (quite appropriately) to Old West Action?

10. WHAT… luxury goods company makes the perfumes Poison, Dune, J’Adore and Joy?

11. WHERE... in Europe will you find the holiday resort of Palma Nova?

12. HOW… many years would a couple have been married if they are celebrating their pearl wedding anniversary?

13. WHERE AM I? In which famous street was this picture taken?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True - they both have seven bones in their necks; 2 Political activist Greta Thunberg; 3 They are all naturally occurring, apart from steel which is an alloy of iron and carbon; 4 2014; 5 Steak tartare; 6 Senegal; 7 Summer Nights by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John; 8 It should be a flamboyance of flamingos; 9 Clint Eastwood; 10 Dior; 11 Majorca; 12 Thirty; 13 Fortnum & Mason is in Piccadilly, London.