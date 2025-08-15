Follow the yellow brick road for a perfect summer show in Stratford

The Wizard of Oz

The Attic Theatre, Stratford

Playing until 30th August

YOU enter Kansas when you go into the theatre. It’s grey: grey dustsheets on the floor, black and white folding flats for the backdrop and grey people like Rosie Coles’s Aunt Em. It’s just the place you might want to escape from but Emily Tietz plays Dorothy as nice but normal. She doesn’t seem anything special in her home environment except that she is persecuted by her family.

In contrast to this, Oz is colourful as the flats are turned and we are introduced to a range of larger than life, interesting, colourful characters. After the storm we meet John-Robert Partridge’s open-mouthed, gawky, loose-limbed, wide-eyed, discombobulated Scarecrow, Emmeline Brayford’s wide-eyed, cowardly but adorable Lion and Owen Watts’s passionless, eyes half-closed Tin Man. All of them a long way from the ‘normality’ of Kansas.

We meet other characters, too. There’s Abigail Drennan’s delightfully scary Wicked Witch and Pete Meredith plays four characters – Professor Marvel, the Scottish military Tik Toc, the Wizard whose behaviour amuses and astonishes us at the end and the puppet-wielding Kalidah. Meredith’s splendidly rendered song at the end of the play has the audience eating out of his hands as he completely commands the stage.

Dorothy finds herself in a world of adventure and quest as the yellow brick road is revealed when the dust sheets vanish but at the end she yearns to be home because home is best. It’s a rather trite ending but although adapter and director John-Robert Partridge does a lot with the original text he understandably maintains the original’s unexciting conservative conclusion where all four main characters get their wishes.

There is so much to enjoy about this production. There’s the set itself, the constantly moving quick-paced action, marvellous costumes, Kat Murray’s atmospheric but never obtrusive lighting, the imaginative way of presenting the storm, excellent make-up, the wonderful way Dorothy kills the Wicked Witch, the absurdity of Scarecrow becoming the Emperor of Emerald City, the delightful Munchkins puppets and flying monkeys. But perhaps the best feature of the show, which gives it something new for those who know the story and perhaps other versions of it, is the original music and songs composed by the talented Elliott Wallis, so that even if you know the story or have seen a film version there are new songs to discover and some very good performances, culminating in Rosie Coles’s final song which turns into a group performance.

This is the perfect summer holidays family show. I recommend it highly.