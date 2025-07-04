What’s on - Five things happening in Stratford and south Warwickshire this weekend

Motoring Festival

THE Stratford Festival of Motoring returns this weekend (5th and 6th July).

Organisers Stratford BID promise that the much-loved event will return to its pre-Covid format and once again bring an exciting showcase of classic, vintage and high-performance vehicles to the heart of the town.

Expect cars galore at the Motoring Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9739.

There will be two runs will start from the Leisure Centre car park from 8amon both the Saturday and Sunday with the last cars leaving around 9am.. The runs will take between 60 minutes and two hours depending on the speed of the cars and traffic conditions, so cars will start to return to Stratford from around 9.30am then park up for the rest of the day until 4pm.

Contributing towards the free fun family friendly atmosphere will be, street entertainers and themed entertainment. Many town centre roads will be closed so it will be a relaxed atmosphere in town.

More car-themed fun

A CARE home is holding a car-themed fundraising event on Saturday (5th July).

The event, from 10am to 3pm, will feature team members from Care UK’s Ambleside home in Dodwell giving car washes for £5.

While drivers wait, they will be able to visit the classic car show featuring a variety of stunning vehicles or go inside the home where there will be a range of racing-themed activities including competitive Scalextric, where both children and adults can take part in friendly racing action.

For those who want to watch the excitement of Formula 1 unfold, the Silverstone qualifying race coverage will be shown in the home’s cinema.

The event is raising money for the charity Race Against Dementia, which funds dementia research. It is part of Care UK’s Grand Prix, which involves care homes across the country participating in racing-themed events to support Race Against Dementia.

Charlotte Levin, manager at Ambleside Care Home, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this event in support of Race Against Dementia. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together, have fun and contribute to a very important cause.

“We hope to see lots of people join us for a day full of car-themed activities, and we’re excited to raise as much money as possible for dementia research.”

A strong fete

WELFORD’S summer fete, with live performances, wine tasting and sports, is taking place on Saturday, 5th July.

Running from 2pm till 5pm at the Maypole Island, the event will also include food and drink, a plant sale, skittles, a bouncy castle and face painting.

Among the stalls you’ll find Rebecca Tracey, Sniff & Bark, local honey, homemade cakes while Vin Neuf will be carrying out the wine tasting.

HK Healthkick Academy will run the sports events, including the tug-of-war competition in the gardens at the Shakespeare Inn where there is the chance to win the title of ‘Welford’s Strongest 2025’.

Follow the ducks

Competitors in the Alcester Duck Race make their way down the River Arrow. Photo: Mark Williamson.

Alcester Duck Race is promising some competitive action on the River Arrow on Saturday afternoon (5th July).

It takes place from 3pm-5pm at Centenary Fields (the race starts at 4pm). Ticket price is £2 per duck while corporate ducks are £25.

Ducks can be bought on to the day with the money helping to support the Alcester Bunting and Lighting group.

Cheer you duck to victory (or watch is bob along at the back)!

Browse the market

Bidford Village Market returns - it runs on the first Saturday of every month.

There will be around 20 stalls in the High Street from 9am till 1pm selling a range of foods, crafts and gifts.