The Makers’ Space at Longbarn Village near Alcester is celebrating the turn of the season with Firefest, an evening of fire themed workshops and activities for young and old on Saturday, 28th October from 4pm to 9pm.

Kicking off with a performance by puppeteer, Lori Hopkins, the event will feature fired glass lampwork, fire performers and children’s shadow puppetry workshops. For the brave at heart there will be a firewalk across hot coals.

Firefest at The Makers' Space on Saturday, 28th October from 4pm to 9pm. Photo Charlie Budd

A tasty selection of hot food, fire themed cocktails, and craft beers will ensure visitors are fuelled for an evening of fiery fun, entertainment and crafts.

Entrance is £6.50 for adults, children free. To sign up for the firewalk or purchase entrance tickets see www.themakersspace.co.uk. A percentage of all entry and firewalk ticket sales will be donated to MIND UK.