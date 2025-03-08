Film deal on the cards for Stratford romance fraud author

A STRATFORD woman who took on romance fraudsters and beat them at their own game could see her experiences transformed into a movie.

Author and investigator Becky Holmes, who pens a regular column for the Herald, has revealed her book Keanu Reeves Is Not in Love With You has been optioned by a major production company and film studio.

Becky has amassed more than 100,000 followers on her Twitter/X account @deathtospinach, where she strings along romance scammers in comical fashion before publicly ‘outing’ them as liars and cheats.

Her exposés have won international acclaim and an army of celebrity fans including Dawn French, Hollywood actress Patricia Arquette, best-selling author Marian Keys, TV and radio chat show host Jeremy Vine and author Danny Finkelstein.

Beck Holmes with her book, Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You. Photo: Mark Williamson

She’s also guested on prime time TV including This Morning, BBC Breakfast, Channel 5 and a podcast hosted by Line of Duty star Vicky Patterson, also streamed on YouTube and BBC Sounds.

If the film deal wasn’t exciting enough, Becky’s also just been commissioned to write a second book, focusing on any type of fraud that affects individuals.

She’s already started researching the new book, which will be published by Melville House next summer.

She said: “I want to look at how new technology such as AI and crypto currency – which is almost untraceable – is going to influence the future of fraud.

“I’ll be speaking to regulators and experts about what they’re doing to make things safer for the rest of us.”

She added: “Counter-fraud experts will tell you there’s no such thing as ‘new fraud’, there’s just new ways of doing it.”

Her first book, Keanu Reeves Is Not in Love With You, takes its name from the fact that many romance fraudsters pretend to be the Matrix star, or another A-lister such as Brad Pitt.

They use fake profiles online, known as ‘catfishing’, and weave a web of deceit to persuade their victims to part with money. One swindler claiming to be Liam Neeson used stolen or deep-fake AI video footage to try to convince his victim they were receiving a video call from the real Taken star.

Becky, who started @deathtospinach in 2020, to beat boredom and loneliness during lockdown, explains in her book how, typically, swindlers claim they have a job that means they need to live abroad or constantly travel, for example in the armed forces, on an oil rig in the North Sea, as an airline pilot or a doctor.

They ‘groom’ victims by spending hours, weeks and even months messaging them via dating apps and social media sites and once they’ve gained trust, will move on to asking for money.

They start small – asking for a phone credit or an iTunes voucher, but the requests gradually become for larger and larger amounts.

Becky’s also won praise and messages of support from other women thanking her for making them laugh and turning the tables on these criminals, who are often part of organised crime groups .

But beneath the jokes, the 45-year-old has spent years and interviewed many victims and experts to uncover the sinister side of how online fraudsters regularly con their victims out of hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

She likens romance fraud victims’ experiences to those of domestic abuse in that scammers try to isolate a victim from their friends and family because they don’t want them telling anyone else.

They often gaslight, making the victim think they’re being unreasonable for asking questions and use silence as a punishment – if the victim doesn’t send money when asked, the scammer won’t answer their messages for a few days or even weeks.

By the time the fraudster is back online, the victim’s so grateful and relieved, they’ll send money.

While researching her first book, Becky spoke to one woman who had been swindled out of more than £100,000.

Another had lost thousands but had not reported it to police or even told her grown-up children, as she felt too embarrassed.

Becky, who has a first class BA (Hons) from Royal Holloway, University of London and a background in communications, is in demand as a speaker on fraud at national and international events.

She’s in Dublin this week giving a talk and will be at the London Tech Show next month.

Last autumn she presented at a fraud conference in Germany.

Luckily, she rarely feels nervous about going on stage or in front of the cameras.

She said: “I really enjoy it.

“I’ve done quite a bit of talking and presenting but still get imposter syndrome a bit.

“Feedback I get is that it’s nice to have somebody on stage who has a different approach – sometimes the material at these conferences can be quite dry, with lots of pie charts.

“I have no pie charts.”

She added: “When I wrote my book, I didn’t think many people would even read it, let alone a film studio want to option it.

“The journey has been so brilliant.”