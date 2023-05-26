Home   What's On   Article

Cotswold Olimpick Games to return to Dover’s Hill

By Lise Evans
-
Published: 18:15, 26 May 2023
 | Updated: 18:33, 26 May 2023

That annual eccentric celebration of country sports – the Cotswold Olimpick Games – return to Dover’s Hill, near Chipping Campden on Friday 2nd June.

Held (with various stops and starts) since 1612, the event is considered to be a forerunner to the modern Olympic Games. It’s claim to fame is hosting the world shin-kicking championships along with many other events such as a tug o’ war to watch or participate in.

Cotswold Olimpicks at Dover's Hill, Chipping Campden. Photo Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media
Cotswold Olimpicks at Dover's Hill, Chipping Campden. Photo Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media

The gates open at 4pm, with an opening ceremony around 6.45pm. Whether a competitor or a spectator, there is plenty to amuse with musicians, entertainers, food stalls, children’s games and acrobatics.

The fun and games will draw to a close as the sun sets over the Malvern Hills. A beacon will then be lit and the event will finish off with a firework display. Visitors are invited to join the traditional torchlit procession into Campden for an after-party with live music in the town square.

Cotswold Olimpicks at Dover's Hill. Photo Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media
Cotswold Olimpicks at Dover's Hill. Photo Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media

There will be a wide selection of food and drink available on the hill but for safety reasons this is an alcohol-free event. No dogs allowed.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and U16’s, £5. For more information and to book tickets see www.olimpickgames.co.uk.

Cotswold Olimpicks at Dover's Hill, Chipping Campden. Photo Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media
Cotswold Olimpicks at Dover's Hill, Chipping Campden. Photo Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media
