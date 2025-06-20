Farmer’s Dog pub - Opened by Jeremy Clarkson, but made in Stratford

THE latest series of Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm has a distinctly Stratford influence.

The programme documents the trials and tribulations of former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson running his Diddly Squat farm in the Cotswolds.

The fourth series, which started in May, features Mr Clarkson’s efforts to open a pub where he intends to fill the menu with produce from his, and other nearby farms.

The man tasked with bringing that menu to life was Nick Rowberry, owner of the Stratford Boathouse restaurant.

And he was not the only Stratford connection to join the cast and crew as they worked round the clock to open The Farmer’s Dog (previously The Windmill) near Burford.

Main, Boathouse chef/owner Nick Rowberry who features in the latest season of Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm. Photo: Mark WilliamsonAbove, Nick with Jeremy Clarkson. Top, Sue Hawkins.

Pub renovation experts Sue and Rachel Hawkins, whose recent businesses in Stratford include The Phoenix pub, were also heavily involved and featured in the show.

However, their intricate knowledge of the Clarkson project has seen them sign an NDA.

However, Nick, who first met Mr Clarkson in June 2024 after being recommended to him for his successful record of opening pubs, didn’t.

“He’s a real doer. Nothing gets kicked into the long grass when he’s around it,” Nick told the Herald.

“It’s always interesting to see a pub go from unloved and disused to having a fresh life. It’s a process that I’ve gone through with some other sites. The reality is that you never really see it taking shape until a few days before it opens.”

The fact the cameras were rolling is something Nick said he didn’t have too much time to think about.

“It was interesting, although the work that I did is essentially the work that I’ve done for any other pub. There wasn’t really a lot of time to think about the fact it was for the Clarkson’s Farm series and filming for that. I think it was just head down and get on with the work.

“Jeremy was a positive influence because from the second anybody knew he was opening a pub, it became high profile. Everybody in the UK is aware how hospitality struggles with recruitment. Having Jeremy’s name attached to it did make it, I wouldn’t say, easier, but definitely less difficult in terms of recruitment. We had more interest from that end. I think the local response was overwhelmingly positive.”

Pub closures are something that Nick believes was addressed well in the series.

“Jeremy’s taken it over and it’s now a pub that most certainly won't close. I think what it has done as well is it’s shone a light on a lot of the challenges. I think it’s given people a window into the pub industry in the same way it did with farming.

Jeremy Clarkson in the kitchen with chef Nick Nick Rowberry on the Farmer’s Dog’s opening day. Photo: Amazon Prime

“They are industries people know of but don’t necessarily know about.”

Nick was complimentary of the hard work and focus Mr Clarkson put into getting the Farmer’s Dog going, and he also has suggested that he should open up another pub soon.

“It’s enjoyable working with him. You wouldn’t necessarily assume that somebody who has so many aspects to his life and has enjoyed the success that hes got, would be so unbelievably focused on his pub in the same way that he is on his farm, but he really is.

“He had a preconceived idea of what he wanted to achieve, but he was very open to being told that, actually, that in that form won’t work, but we’ll work together and we’ll find the best way for it to work.

“He knew what he wanted to achieve and to work with somebody that is very focused and wants to do something good was rewarding and enjoyable. He’s good to have a laugh and a joke with too.”

Stratford has been hit with several restaurant closures in recent times, with former Michelin starred Salt closing its doors in May and Italian bistro Caffe Vineria shutting in February. As a local restaurant owner, Nick gave his thoughts on the situation.

“The government needs to look at VAT. Clubs, restaurants, the whole food sector, there is very little VAT on their incoming costs, but yet we pay 20 per cent VAT on our take,” he said. “Staff, food and energy costs have all also gone up. It’s important that hospitality is supported by the government because people need a place to socialise and enjoy themselves. Pubs and restaurants are at the forefront of this.”

Fans of Clarkson’s Farm would have seen Nick stoically rise to the challenge of getting a pub kitchen revamped and up and running in very little time, deal with supply issues, face the water being cut off and even losing the gas and the ability to cook.

Sue and Rachel Hawkins discussing issues with Jeremy Clarkson. Image: Amazon Prime

Sue and Rachel, who were also behind other Stratford venues such as No 6 Union Street, Bar Humbug and Embargo, were shown having some disagreements with Mr Clarkson.

On the morning of the pub launch, the pair’s frustration was made known.

Rachel said: “We know how to run pubs. We’ve done pubs forever. This building is not really fit for purpose. There are too many issues for us to run a successful business from this site, with failing water, no toilets, no gas, leaking roofs and struggling staff.”

The Farmer’s Dog opened, not without many, many hitches, and the customers who were fed went away happy.

And new customers continue to pour in with long queues reported, and not just at weekends.

The Clarkson pub – with more than a little help from Stratford experts – has been a success.

