From multi-award-winning actors to international film stars, London’s West End has a stacked summer of famous faces lined up – and you can be among the first to get tickets.

Whether it’s British screen royalty like Martin Freeman and Ewan McGregor or sitcom stars like Sean Hayes and Tamsin Greig, you can snap up seats to world-class performances with Iliffe Tickets.

Here’s our top five picks…

Film star Ewan McGregor is coming to the West End in My Master Builder

MY MASTER BUILDER

Star Wars and Trainspotting actor Ewan McGregor is dusting off his stage shoes for a stint in My Master Builder, a new play by American writer Lila Raicek. The Emmy Award winner will play Henry Solness, a renowned architect who, when celebrating 4th July in the Hamptons with his wife, is reunited with a former student with whom he once shared an intimate relationship. Opens on Thursday, April 17. Book tickets here

Friday Night Dinner’s Tamsin Greig will continue her role in the Deep Blue Sea as it comes to London. Picture: Manuel Harlan

DEEP BLUE SEA

Tamsin Greig, best known for starring in sitcoms Friday Night Dinner, Green Wing and Episodes, is showing off her serious side in Terence Rattigan’s Deep Blue Sea. The Maidstone-born Olivier Award winner will play Hester Collyer, a lawyer’s wife who is struggling in the midst of a hopeless affair with ex-Battle of Britain pilot Freddie, when the show comes to the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Opens on Wednesday, May 7. Book tickets here

BAFTA winner Martin Freeman will star as James, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous who agrees to become the sponsor of newcomer Luka, in the Fifth Step

THE FIFTH STEP

He’s been in Hollywood blockbusters like The Hobbit and Black Panther and appeared in some of British TV’s best-loved shows, including The Office and Sherlock, but, now, Martin Freeman is back on the London stage for David Ireland’s play about sobriety and friendship. The BAFTA winner will star alongside Scottish actor Jack Lowden for the Fifth Step’s summer run at Soho House. Opens on Saturday, May 10. Book tickets here

Multi-award-winner Imelda Staunton and her daughter, Bessie Carter, will make their stage debut together in Mrs Warren’s Profession

MRS WARREN’S PROFESSION

Acclaimed actress Imelda Staunton, who has been nominated for almost every award going thanks to her roles in The Crown, Vera Drake, Gypsy, the Harry Potter series and more, is teaming up with her real-life daughter, Bessie Carter, for George Bernard Shaw’s 19th century classic. The pair will play Mrs Warren, a former prostitute and brothel owner, and her daughter, Vivie, a bright university graduate, living in a patriarchal society. Opens on Saturday, May 10. Book tickets here

American actor Sean Hayes won a Tony Award for his stint in Good Night, Oscar on Broadway

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Coming straight off the back of its Tony Award-winning run on Broadway is Good Night Oscar, a new comedy set in 1950s Hollywood. The show’s upcoming seven-week run at the Barbican stars Sean Hayes, who originated the role of Oscar Levant, a witty pianist and character actor who makes a name for himself on a late-night TV chat show. Sean, who will be making his West End debut this summer, is best known for playing Jack in long-running noughties sitcom Will and Grace. Opens on Thursday, July 31. Book tickets here

