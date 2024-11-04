FURTHER details of Stratford’s new-look Christmas market have been revealed with around 200 stalls expected to be in place over two weekends in December.

Gone is the single huge event which saw tens of thousands of people flock to the town and cause massive queues and traffic congestion last year.

Gone also is the Victorian theme and the Thursday and Friday opening.

The Christmas market will instead be “a festive blend of seasonal charm and thoughtful new features, promising an unforgettable experience for all”.

LSD Promotions, which organises the event, said: “This year’s market layout has been redesigned to make it easier than ever to navigate Stratford’s beautiful historic streets and enjoy all the festive offerings.

The brollies were up as the heavens opened over Bridge Street at last year’s market. Photo: Mark Williamson

“With a focus on three key streets, this revised layout helps create an enjoyable experience for everyone while keeping traffic flowing smoothly around the town.”

Those three key streets are Bridge Street, Waterside and Henley Street which will host the market on 7th-8th December and 14th-15th December.

The entertainment line-up, LSD said, includes performances from schools and choirs,

Shakespeare’s Morris dancers, a stilt walker and a DJ.

The firm added that the two-weekend approach follows feedback from businesses and residents in Stratford and is aimed at minimising disruption for commuters and school runs during the week.

The market will be open 10am-8pm on the Saturdays and 10am-5pm on the Sundays.