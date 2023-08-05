A MEMORY Walk in aid of the Shakespeare Hospice will be taking place in the grounds of Alscot Park, Atherstone on Stour, next month.

The fundraising event, which a first for the charity and is open to all, is an opportunity for the public to step inside the gates of Alscot Park, which is usually closed to visitors.

Estate owner and hospice supporter, Emma Holman-West, has offered to open the private gardens for this special event on 17th September.

A two-mile walking route begins at the Grade I-listed Rococo gothic style house, that has been in the West family since 1747, and continues through the gardens and parkland.

At the end of the walk, participants will have the opportunity to write a message to a loved one and hang it around a ‘Memory Tree’.

People taking part can also explore the private garden and enjoy a picnic with friends and family.

Bridget Richards, events and community fundraiser at the Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Emma for her exceptional generosity in allowing us to host our first Memory Walk at Alscot Park. This exclusive event provides a rare opportunity for our community to come together, connect with nature, and remember those we have lost while raising vital funds to support our crucial work.”

Tickets are from £12. For more details and to register, visit www.TheShakespeareHospice.org.uk/Hospice-Events/Memory-Walk.