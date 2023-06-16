Stratford Choral Society singers are performing some Music for a Summer’s Evening tomorrow evening (Saturday, 17th June) at St Andrews Church, Shottery.

The concert consists of lighter, secular works, including a special choral arrangement of Elgar's Sea Pictures, normally sung by soloists.

Picture of sea.

Also on the programme are some traditional English part songs and madrigals that includes Now is the Month of Maying, by Thomas Morley, The Silver Swan, Orlando Gibbons and the well-loved Linden Lea (RalphVaughan Williams).

Music director, Oliver Neal Parker will conduct the Choir and will be accompanied by Rachel Bird on piano.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, which include a complimentary drink, cost £10 on the door.