Stay, play and ride your favourite rollercoasters all over again with an extra day of fun at Alton Towers Resort.

You can enjoy a second day at the UK’s biggest theme park for free, even during the Easter school holidays, when you book a thrilling short break at the resort.

Book your short break now to bag a second day free at Alton Towers Resort

The package includes an overnight stay at one of the site’s many hotels. Choose from rustic woodland lodges, luxury treehouses and splash-tastic rooms at the Splash Landings Hotel, which is also home to the Alton Towers Waterpark.

You’ll also get entry to a second day at the park completely free, so you can feel the power of exhilarating rollercoasters like Nemesis Reborn and The Smiler, enjoy family attractions in CBeebies Land and brave the park’s newest ride, Toxicator.

Book now to enjoy a second day free at Alton Towers Resort.

Strap in for a ride on Wicker Man, the UK’s first wooden rollercoaster to be built in more than 20 years

Your break also includes a delicious breakfast, access to the nine-hole golf course, evening entertainment for hotel guests and free car parking.

All you need to do is book before Sunday, May 4 for breaks between Easter Sunday and Thursday, July 17.

You can book online here.

