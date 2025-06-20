Early pickings for cherry lovers at farm near Stratford

CHERRY lovers are in for a treat as the much-anticipated Great British Cherry Pick arrives early at Lower Clopton Farm, near Upper Quinton, writes Coco Butters.

The pick-your-own season officially opens on Saturday (21st June), running every Friday and Saturday from 10am-3pm until the trees are picked clean.

An unusually warm winter and spring have brought the cherry harvest forward, with sunshine ripening the fruit earlier than expected.

Richard Baldwyn will be welcoming visitors to Lower Clopton Farm, near Upper Quinton, this weekend for the Great British Cherry Pick. Photo: Mark Williamson

Unlike supermarket cherries, which can have their taste affected by sitting around in cold storage, visitors to the farm can enjoy sweet, soft cherries picked straight from the tree.

However, the experience isn’t just about fruit – farm visitors can enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea or a light lunch at the café, browse the farm shop and pick up locally-sourced goods from the on-site butchery and delicatessen.

Events like the Great British Cherry Pick can be a major draw, especially as pick-your-own fruit farms become increasingly rare. The farm’s diversification strategy – including strawberries, raspberries and other crops – has been vital to its survival since the Baldwyn family started running it in 2003.

With around six cherry varieties on offer, including Kordia, Sweetheart and Penny, the farm expects to produce an estimated five tons of the fruit this season.

Admission is £2 per person, with the cherries being charged by weight.