When it was announced that the Devil Wears Prada would be making its way to the London stage, there was only one person who could step into the formidable heels of Miranda Priestly.

Tony-nominated singer and actor Vanessa Williams, who starred in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, has taken on the role of the cutthroat fashion editor, previously played by none other than Meryl Streep in the 2006 film.

Spectacular new musical, the Devil Wears Prada, is currently showing at London’s Dominion Theatre. Picture: Matt Crockett

The show opened in October and has been wowing audiences for the past five months with its spectacular set design, jaw-dropping costumes and music by EGOT winner Elton John.

The Dominion Theatre, right outside of Tottenham Court Road tube station, was buzzing with anticipation. As we stepped inside the foyer, the rose-lined staircase and scarlet RUNWAY sign glowing over the door suggested that there had been no expense spared when putting this dazzling new musical together.

We took our seats and felt the excitement bubbling through the packed auditorium. The film, starring Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, has become a meme machine over the past 19 years, and plenty of fans were eager to see how their favourite film plays out on stage.

Georgie Buckand stars as Andy, an aspiring young journalist who struggles to find her place as she bags a job at fashion magazine Runway. Picture: Matt Crockett

For the uninitiated, the Devil Wears Prada follows aspiring journalist Andy who, after a string of rejections from New York publications, lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the ruthless editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Runway.

Georgie Buckland, who plays Andy in her West End debut, won us over right away. Much like her on-screen counterpart, she’s witty, relatable and ambitious, with a fantastic voice that lends itself to that of a leading lady.

Her chemistry with Matt Henry, who plays the magazine’s art director and Miranda’s right-hand man Nigel, was brilliant, and whenever the pair were on stage together it felt like we were in safe hands.

Singer, actor and former Miss America winner Vanessa Williams shines as the icy fashion editor Miranda Priestly. Picture: Matt Crockett

However, it wasn’t until three-time Emmy nominee Vanessa Williams rose effortlessly from beneath the stage, donning enormous sunglasses and perfectly quaffed hair, that the audience went wild.

She commanded the stage with cutting dialogue, stylish outfits and a withering stare that put her helpless employees in their place. She might be an obvious choice for the role, but there’s no doubt she’s the right one.

I have to say, the stand-out star for me was Amy Di Bartolomeo, who plays Miranda’s first assistant Emily. Her comedic timing was sensational and, paired with a tightly-wound British sensibility and unfaltering vocals, she had us cackling every time she opened her mouth.

Amy Di Bartolomeo was nominated for an Olivier Award for her portrayal uptight assistant Emily. Picture: Matt Crockett

It could be argued that the real star of the show is the costumes. They are, put simply, out of this world. The sweeping ballgowns, extravagant hats and sleek, stylish dresses - it’s a feast for the eyes.

There were truly breathtaking moments, such as the charity ball and Paris Fashion Week, where the audience audibly gasped at the exquisite models that would strut not only across the stage, but also up and down the aisles.

The music was fun and funky, with numbers like Miranda Girl, the Devil Wears Prada and Dress Your Way Up becoming particular earworms that stuck in my head for the rest of the night.

Matt Henry plays Nigel, a fashion guru who helps Andy become a ‘Miranda Girl’, and the pair of them have great chemistry. Picture: Matt Crockett

The entire production was camp and colourful, from the illuminated Eiffel Tower and the floor-to-ceiling closet of clothes to the withering put-downs and endless stream of designer labels.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable night out, delivering everything you’d expect from a glittering West End musical. It allowed us to escape reality and be transported to a world where glamorous models, outrageous runways, Chanel handbags and Jimmy Choo shoes are around every corner.

