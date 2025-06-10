If you’re looking for a memorable family day out this summer, why not pay a visit to the beautiful Blenheim Palace?

This stunning UNESCO World Heritage site, located in Oxfordshire and set in more than 2,000 acres of parkland and gardens, is bursting with hundreds of years of rich history.

With over 300 years of history and one of the most significant collections in Europe, a visit to Blenheim Palace offers a rich cultural experience. Picture: Blenheim Palace

The spectacular Baroque-style country house has been home to the Dukes of Marlborough since 1705 and was the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

The estate is home to fascinating collections and exhibitions, including the opulent Palace State Rooms filled with portraits and tapestries and the Churchill exhibition with wartime artefacts and excerpts from the former Prime Minister’s rousing speeches.

There’s also the new Life Below Stairs exhibition, which takes you into the world of Blenheim Palace’s servants, and, for a limited time, visitors can head to the rooftop for panoramic views while the house undergoes a £12 million roof restoration project.

This year’s packed events schedule includes live music, garden tours, car shows, and the dazzling Christmas light trail.

To find out more, click here.

Designed by Sir John Vanbrugh, the scale and grandeur of Blenheim Palace is truly inspiring

Bring the whole family along for a fun, fascinating day at the UNESCO World Heritage site. Picture: Blenheim Palace

In the grounds, the summer gardens will be in full bloom and the kids can let loose in the adventure play area.

You can also refuel with snacks from the Walled Garden Pizzeria and Oxfordshire Pantry, or sit down for a meal at the elegant Orangery Restaurant or Stables Cafe.

Don’t forget to visit the gift shop before you leave and choose from the curated selection of British brands and exclusive Blenheim Palace souvenirs.

Explore the magnificent Baroque stately home and parkland of Blenheim Palace

There are plenty of dining options available, so you can really make a day of it. Picture: Blenheim Palace

To book tickets to Blenheim Palace, click here.

A single ticket gives you access to the attraction, with unlimited visits, for a whole year.

Proceeds from the tickets go towards to Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation.