Steve Sutherland reviews Les Enfants Du Paradis, Giffords Circus, touring until 1st October

We’re taking our cue from the late great Billy Mackenzie whose band The Associates once released a terrific record called Tell Me Easter’s On Friday. If Billy can make such a weird demand, I don’t see why we can’t make the equally outrageous assumption that someone sneakily, and without telling us, has moved April Fool’s Day on by just over a month. I assume this to be the case because we make our annual pilgrimage to Giffords Circus at muddy Daylesford Farm on May 6th, the very evening of the Coronation, a day in which £120 million or so of our collective hard-earned and much-needed cash has just been spent so a couple of oldsters can wear silly hats. Under these bizarre circumstances, we may as well go on and interrogate the meaning behind the BEM. Officially, apparently, these initials stand for the British Empire Medal, - whatever the British Empire, was, is and will/won’t be. But actually, as far as we’re concerned, it stands for Bonkers, Ever-so-daft and Mad. That’s because Alan Digweed, aka Tweedy, was awarded the BEM in the New Year’s honours list and here he is now, the crown prince of clowns, communing with his subjects - us - as imperiously idiotically as ever.

But hang on - there’s an interloper! There’s a geezer in a top hat claiming to be “the new clown”. The temerity! The audacity! Tweedy’s not having it and nor are we. There’s a brief scuffle and Tweedy triumphs. We are on his side, we cheer and we love him. But not because he won. In fact, the very opposite. We cheer because we know that Tweedy was born to lose and is OK with that. More about Tweedy in a mo’. First the facts: this year’s Giffords is called Les Enfants Du Paradis and is set in an abandoned theatre full of the ghosts of past performers. The band is Quelle Fromage who are beyond excellent, soundtracking the action like a wonderfully eclectic jukebox featuring Blondie, ELO, Minnie Riperton and Plastic Bertrand amongst others. And the action, as always, is top notch but what this year’s Giffords brought home to me for the first time, after a good decade-and-a-half of attending, is how it - and presumably this is true of all circuses - exerts a different kind of hold over us depending on our familiarity with what we are experiencing. Families coming to Giffords for the first time tonight are enthralled by the superhuman feats, the miraculous strengths and dexterities, the I-could-never-do-that-in-a-million-years-es. We’ve written about that before. But seasoned campaigners are hooked on something else - the failures, the bits where things go wrong. These are rare but when they crop up, they’re gold dust.

Absolutely fabulous as were the Luna Girls – aerial hoop duo Marina Alvarado de Luna and Markia Ashley Gould - and The Skating Medini who did top speed stuff on roller--skates, it wasn’t so much the amazing feats they were pulling off that thrilled, it was the vicinity of disaster. What if Marina missed the hoop? She didn’t but… what if she did? It was all about the lack of a safety net. The two things I remember most vividly about this Satuday’s show - apart from Tweedy, of course, and as promised we’ll come back to him in a minute - were a couple of cock-ups, or at least, what appeared to be cock-ups. The first was when one of trapezer Alex Michael’s rungs flipped over as he hung upside down. He missed it and grasped for the next one so all was actually well but, just for a split second there, he looked doomed. The crowd gasped. He smiled. Was he faking it? Was it just a tease? Did he know that a secret little part in all of us wished he would fall? Clever, clever…

And then there was the bit when the Ethio-Selam Troupe who were diving through hoops and somersaulting like nobody’s business, set up an impossible grand finale and didn’t quite get it right, sending the hoops crashing to the floor not once, but twice! And d’you know what, that little catastrophe made all the rest of their stunts shine even brighter, the hiccup serving to illustrate how ridiculously tough all their other manoeuvres must be, not to mention the fact that there’s something to look forward to - they might get it bang-on next time.

OK, Tweedytime. He’s the maestro of mucking it up. Everything he sets out to do goes wrong and in his wonky pursuit of perfection, he sometimes actually succeeds, but always in an arse-about-face fashion. Oftimes, literally. Tweedy truly understands the therapeutic value of jeopardy. There’s this bit where he starts to set himself up to play a little accordion on a slither of wood balanced on a circular pipe which in turn in balanced on a wobbly small table. For this he feels he needs to be in the spotlight but his spotlight guy, Igor, is a dozy so-and-so and keeps nodding off. The beam starts off in the middle of the ring but as soon as Tweedy’s set up it wanders off left, right, up and down, leading to multiple aborted efforts until, finally, the light settles near the front row of the audience where Tweedy proceeds to give it a go with the very real possibility that he and his whole kit and caboodle will fall into the crowd and crush a few unfortunates and break a few necks or whatever. Much woah! woah! to-ing-and-fro-ing later, he gets to play his tune on the accordion from inside his trousers and, incredibly, thankfully, no-one gets hurt.

What he’s done, you see, is make us the main target of danger. We are no longer spectators, we are actually IN it, never so much alive as when we feel there’s a chance that, y’know, we might not be that much longer. It’s this promotion of vulnerability that makes Tweedy a true star. And nowhere is this generous sharing of the likelihood of failure better illustrated than at the very start of the show when Tweedy passes out little cowbells to conduct Singing In The Rain and when audience members miss their prompt, he tapes their wrists like puppets and tugs them to achieve a harmonious whole. Literally, he is holding our hands. We muddle through, all as one in our imperfection. It’s life-affirming and it’s lovely.