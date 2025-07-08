Dance like Kate Bush at Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event in Stratford

PUT on a red dress and a black belt and head on to the bandstand at Stratford Rec to take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event.

Never heard of it? Nor had we, but according to the organisers it’s big on Facebook and Tik Tok and is, essentially, a flash mob danced to recreate Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights music video.

If that takes your fancy, then be at the band stand at 11am on Saturday, 2nd August, to rehearse ahead of the performance at 12noon.

Folkstone has the largest Most Wuthering Heights Day event in the country. Picture: Chris Davey.

It's free, no booking is required and it will raise funds for domestic violence charity Refuge and Stratford Charity Lifeways.

Organisers Julie Crawshaw and Louisa Smith said they hope a red sea of ‘Kates’ descend on the town to join in the fun.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day ever started in Brighton in 2013 and is a global event. However, England’s most famous event is in Folkstone where thousands of ‘Kates’, including dogs, husbands and enthusiastic children, dance on the seafront every year.