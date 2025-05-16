I didn’t exactly picture myself spending a Thursday night surrounded by sequins, strobe lights and a room full of strangers belting out Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! at the top of their lungs - but life’s full of surprises, writes Joe Walker.

My wife - a self-professed ABBA superfan - had been longing to go to Mamma Mia! The Party at London’s O2 for ages, so in the name of curiosity (and marital harmony), I threw caution to the wind and fully embraced the experience.

Journey to the island of Skopelos as dinner at Nikos Taverna turns into a fabulous disco! Image: Marc Brenner

The name of the game is fun at Mamma Mia! The Party Image: Marc Brenner

From the moment we stepped into the transformed Greek taverna setting, it was clear this was no ordinary night out. The venue is an eye-catching recreation of Nikos’ restaurant on the island of Skopelos, complete with dazzling fairy lights, rustic stone walls and an infectious party atmosphere that hits you as soon as you walk in.

It’s immersive, loud and unashamedly joyful, with the actors singing, dancing and interacting with the audience as if you're one big group of wedding guests.

The Mamma Mia! storyline - which loosely follows Nikos, his daughter Konstantina, and a tangled love triangle among the staff - is light-hearted, funny, and just the right amount of cheesy. It’s not Shakespeare (thankfully), but it’s the perfect excuse to roll out one ABBA hit after another, all performed by a seriously talented cast.

At one point, aerial performers swing from the ceiling mid-song. I wasn’t expecting Cirque du Soleil with my tzatziki, but I wasn’t complaining.

Enjoy a spectacular show, four-course Mediterranean meal and a fabulous ABBA disco! Image: Grant Walker

Plan your getaway with family and friends to Mamma Mia! Image: Grant Walker

Speaking of food - I can’t not mention the slow-cooked beef. It was rich, tender, and beautifully spiced, and I think I may have had a little more than my share of what was delivered to our table.

The four-course menu was genuinely impressive, with Mediterranean flavours done right. I’d definitely recommend the VIP upgrade, which gives you the best seats in the house, right in the centre of the action - and some tasty wine thrown in.

It’s easy to see why Mamma Mia! The Party is a hit with hen dos – it’s like a musical, dinner party, and all-out celebration rolled into one. But don’t be fooled - it’s not just for the girls.

Even the most sceptical husbands will leave singing.

Book tickets to Mamma Mia here

Iliffe Media may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story