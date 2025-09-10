Clarkson’s Farm chef Nick Rowberry will be appearing at Stratford Food Festival

NICK Rowberry will be among the chefs and specialists giving demonstrations at this year’s Stratford Food Festival.

Many will know Nick from his appearances in the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm, while in Stratford we get to enjoy his work at the Boathouse restaurant.

The chef is scheduled to appear on the cookery stage at the two-day festival, which takes place on 20th-21st September.

Other live demonstrations over the weekend include cocktail making with Shakespeare Distillery.

Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

The festival will take over Henley Street, Bridge Street and Bell Court with more than 100 food and drink stalls, crafts, competitions and live music - the Texan Peacocks are listed to play.

There will also be a family kitchen with hands-on workshops, kids’ cook-alongs, foodie crafts and musical entertainment while over at Lush, on Stratford High Street, there will be free face painting on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who’s planning to drive to Stratford to visit the festival is advised to use the free parking at the park & ride site off the A46 at Bishopton.

The festival, which is organised by Stratford BID, LSD Promotions and Slate Events, is open 10am-6pm on the Saturday and 10am-5pm on the Sunday.

For further details about timings and to book activities, see future issues of the Herald.