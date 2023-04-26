Chineke! makes as makes a much-welcomed return to the Butterworth Hall this tomorrow evening (Thursday 27th April) at Warwick Arts Centre.

Europe’s first professional orchestra comprising a majority of ethnically diverse musicians will perform a feast of a music featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor - famously dubbed The Black Mahler with his light yet spirited Two Novelletten.

Completing the programme is Gustav Holst’s St Paul’s Suite, which takes its name from the Hammersmith school where Holst taught; Vaughan Williams’ Oboe Concerto, a wartime piece penned after his Fifth Symphony; and Beethoven’s enchanting Fourth Symphony, with its noteworthy second movement.

Armand Djikoloum. Photo: Kaupo Kikkas.

Soloist, French oboist Armand Djikoloum, is a 20-something prize-winner who has appeared with such leading orchestras as Hannover Staatsoper, Staatskapelle Dresden, and Oslo Opera House.