Bollywood-themed fundraising ball will support families at Warwick Hospital

SHAKESPEARE Soroptimists will be hosting a Bollywood-themed charity ball next month which will include a three-course Indian banquet, live music and stunning dance routines.

The event is being organised to raise money for the purchase of new cuddle cots and blankets for Warwick Hospital, through the Luca Foundation, a charity that provides facilities to families that have suffered the loss of a baby or those at risk of doing so.

Anita Dinnes, treasurer at Shakespeare Soroptimists and ambassador at the Luca Foundation, said: “The work of the foundation is close to my heart. I have experienced the loss of two babies and know amidst that trauma how difficult it is to find support and gain space to grieve.

“A friend of mine also lost twins at full term in Warwick Hospital, and I know what they went through as a family. I also had my miscarriage there, so it is good to support the wing of the hospital as it is a department that is struggling with the lack of equipment and midwives.”

Bollywood Dreams Dance Company.

The refrigerated cuddle cots give families the time they need to say goodbye to their baby.

Sharon Luca-Chatha, who set up the foundation after losing her son Luca to stillbirth at 36 weeks, said: “I am thrilled that the Shakespeare Soroptimist group has selected the Luca Foundation as their charity for their upcoming fundraising event. Many of the women I’ve spoken with have either sadly experienced baby loss themselves or know someone who has, making this cause deeply personal for them.

“When they learned about my experience – specifically, how my baby's body was misplaced for nine hours due to a lack of proper equipment – they felt a strong desire to ensure that such resources are accessible to everyone. This shared passion led them to choose to collaborate with our charity to support bereaved parents.

“Our goal is to provide more cuddle cots or possibly cuddle blankets for older children. This initiative will benefit toddlers and children up to 18, offering families a meaningful way to say their goodbyes with their child during such traumatic times.”

The Bollywood Charity Ball takes place at Warwick School on Saturday, 10th May. Tickets cost £80 each or £750 per table of ten from https://tinyurl.com/mvwzx68f