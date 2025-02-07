HUDSON’S Auctions takes place this weekend at its Dodwell location and online.

The unique shopping destination - which sells antiques and collectibles, alongside new home interior and gift items and has a stylish cafe - has successfully concluded its second auction, with several standout lots exceeding expectations. A particular highlight was a Pakistani taxidermy goat, which sold for an impressive £1920, a figure that marks the second-highest price ever achieved for this type of taxidermy.

Hudson's

Another notable sale was a pair of William III Britannia silver candlesticks dated 1701. Valued at just £300 by another auction house, HUDSON'S expertise identified their true worth, leading to a remarkable sale price of £3,200.

James Hudson, owner of Hudson’s, commented, "We're thrilled with the success of our auctions. It's clear that there's a strong demand for quality items, especially gold and silver, which is selling particularly well at the moment due to the high metal value. We encourage anyone who is interested in selling their items to contact us for a free valuation.”

Hudson's

HUDSON’S next sale is this weekend with viewing at their Dodwell site on Saturday (8th February) 9am to 4pm; and Sunday, 9th, 10am to 3.30pm, or can be viewed online via their website hudsonsstratford.com