Step inside one of the world’s best-loved board games with Monopoly Lifesized.

Treat your family and friends to a supersized day out during the school holidays with a visit to London’s immersive gaming experience.

Step into everyone’s favourite board game at Monopoly Lifesized, London’s immersive gaming experience. Picture: Monopoly Lifesized

Find yourself inside the classic board game as you battle to bank the most money at the interactive attraction.

You and your group will need to work together to tackle hands-on tasks, solve puzzles and win mini-games to beat the escape room-style challenges.

Play mini-games, take on challenges and compete against other teams. Picture: Monopoly Lifesized

Here’s 10 exciting things you can expect to see and do during your visit to the Monopoly Lifesized…

IMMERSE YOURSELF: The moment you step inside the building you’ll be truly immersed in the world of Monopoly, even before you get to the board. With a themed restaurant and bar, merchandise and an onsite board game arcade, this is the only Monopoly-themed attraction in the country.

ALL ABOARD: There are four unique life-sized boards, each with a different theme and different challenges to complete. Like it old school? Try the Classic Board. Feeling flush like Mr Monopoly? It’s the Luxury Board for you. Really competitive? Win it all on Classic: Own It All. For those who want the full London experience, you can live it up on the City Board.

TOKENS THAT COME ALIVE: On this board you get your very own human token played by amazing actors who will guide you to get the best from the game. Listen to their advice – they’re pros at some of those harder games.

A PHYSICAL GAME: To play Monopoly Lifesized, you’ll be rolling the dice and completing challenges and games against the clock – and the other teams! This is an action-packed 60 minutes that will have you engaged from the moment the first dice rolls.

The interactive experience takes you around the life-sized board with real-life tokens and themed treats. Picture: Monopoly Lifesized

CHALLENGES: Each board comes with a range of escape room-style challenges and mini-games that will test your problem-solving, strategy skills and, in some cases, your agility. There are 52 game rooms, so you’ll have to play more than once to complete them all.

TEAMWORK: Working in four teams of up to six players, you’ll rely on the wit and skill of your teammates to beat the opposition. Coming in a smaller group? Don’t worry, you’ll be matched with other players to form a team, so you’ll come away with new memories and possibly new friends.

BUILD HOTELS: In Monopoly Lifesized, you don’t just land on a square, hand your dosh to the banker and take the title deed – in this game of strategy and teamwork, you’ll work with your teammates to build a hotel on the board.

COME TOGETHER: No matter your age, everyone can enjoy this interactive, immersive experience. Perfect for getting the family together or hanging out with a group, there’s a challenge or game to suit everyone’s ability. What better way to bond than winning big and owning it all?

LOCKED UP: Yes, there’s even a lifesized jail cell, so if you land on the Go To Jail square, it’s off to the lock-up for you. You can win your freedom by solving a puzzle.

THEMED TREATS: Once you’ve won big, you can relax in the Top Hat Bar and Restaurant, with a range of Monopoly-themed food and drink. Try the best-selling Strand Cocktail, served in a thimble goblet, or how about a Cash Cow burger or Mr M’s Millionaire Cheesecake? With vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available, and a Sunday roast, there’s something for everyone.

