Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic leading lady, Evita, is returning to the West End for a limited 12-week run at the London Palladium.

Tickets to see this exciting new show from award-winning director Jamie Lloyd are on sale now – book here.

Evita, the award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, is returning to the West End with a 12-week run at the London Palladium

The musical, with lyrics by EGOT winner Tim Rice, is known for its show-stopping numbers such as Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, You Must Love Me, Oh What a Circus and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

The show made its West End debut in 1978 and follows the extraordinary life of Argentine political leader, activist and actress Eva Perón, whose ambition and passion captured the nation’s hearts.

The new production, which will be at the legendary London Palladium from Saturday, June 14, has been reimagined by Jamie Lloyd.

The director, who has previously worked with James McAvoy and Nicole Scherzinger, is currently enjoying five-star reviews for his version of Much Ado About Nothing, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston are currently starring in Jamie Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Picture: Marc Brenner

You can get your tickets to Evita at the London Palladium here.

If you want to see more smash-hit musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber, such as The Phantom of the Opera and Starlight Express, you can get great deals on Iliffe Tickets.

Stratford Herald may receive a small commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.