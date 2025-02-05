Apprentice episode filmed in Stratford to be broadcast next week

POPULAR reality TV series The Apprentice is all about striving to get hired. But when programme bosses set their sights on one location in Stratford, they ended up being fired.

Producers approached Tudor World in Sheep Street, wanting to film there, but were shown the door by owners John and Janet Ford.

The couple told the Herald they were asked to buy in a particular type of quill pen for contestants to buy from their shop.

John said: “They wanted us to sign a non-disclosure agreement. There were so many contractual obligations on our part and they were coming back: ‘Can we do this? Can we do that?’

“If a production manager was just coming around and saying: ‘We’d like to do this and we’d like to do that, can you help us’, that would have been fine but when you get phone call after phone call and email after email, they want this and that, you just end up telling them to go away.

Alan Sugar. Photo BBC/Mark Williamson

“One of the conditions was that we couldn’t disclose anything that might damage the production or the secrecy which was a bit ridiculous when Peter Clarke were putting it on social media and someone who worked in Stratford Library did the same.”

He added: “In the end we just felt it was more trouble than it was worth.”

The production crew were in town last year to shoot the new, 12-part series of BBC1’s The Apprentice, which returns to our screens last week (Thursday 30th January).

Eighteen hopefuls battle it out over the weeks, hoping to win the £250,000 investment and one-to-one mentoring from business tycoon Sir Alan Sugar.

The episode filmed in Stratford was the ‘discount buying challenge’, which sees contestants presented with a list of hard-to-find or rare items which they must track down and then haggle to buy at the lowest price – all against the clock.

When the production crew filmed in Henley Street, outside Peter Clarke estate agents an area was cordoned off. The firm posted on social media: “Lots of fun outside our Stratford office this morning with some filming for a popular TV series.”

Camilla Smith, who works there, told the Herald: “They didn’t come and speak to us, sadly.

“We did go out and say ‘good luck’ because it was blindingly obvious what was being filmed.”

The film crew were also spotted outside Stratford Town Jewellers at 50 Henley Street but didn’t film inside as the shop was closed on that Wednesday.

The Apprentice being filmed in Stratford.

The Herald understands contestants and crew also filmed in Bell Court and the Antique Centre in Ely Street.

Stratford resident Lucy Jacques, who was walking down Ely Street from Rother Street that day, said: “There was a film crew and, I assume, contestants being filmed running, then getting into the black people carrier.”

Rumours are that Stratford Library may have been somehow involved and contestants are also believed to have been despatched to Lower Clopton Farm, although it’s not known what they were after. Home to a herd of beef cattle, lambing sheds, free-range chickens, a butchery, bakery and production kitchen, the farm also has a well-stocked shop.

Gipsy Hall Farm in Wilmcote is another spot on the list.

The family-run farm includes a herd of pedigree Longhorn cattle, a flock of Valais Blacknose sheep and many bee hives used to produce Longhorn beef joints, steaks and sausages and wildflower honey.

Although Tudor World declined to be in The Apprentice, the attraction is no stranger to the screen, having been chosen as a location for hit TV series Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators. It will also be the backdrop to a new TV production due to air in August, the couple confirmed, although they’re unable to say more.

They’ve been approached to take part in The Apprentice twice before.

The episode filmed in Stratford will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday, 13th February, at 9pm.