Alcester theatre group wins award for its Legally Blonde production

ALCESTER Musical Theatre Company won its first National Operatic and Drama Association award after impressing with its production of Legally Blonde.

The team picked up the gong for Best Musical for their show which was performed in the autumn.

Beverley Hatton, who produced the show, said: “We have been nominated three times before this but it’s the first time we’ve actually won. It was a complete shock to win, but it was wonderful – as it was announced, there was this huge eruption in the auditorium, which was brilliant.