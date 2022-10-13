It’s going to be a day of food, glorious food this Saturday (15th October) in Alcester when the half-yearly food festival arrives in town.

The Alcester Autumn Food Festival is setting up in and around the High Street and will feature a wide range of delicious delectables from local producers as well as treats from further afield. The town’s cafes, pubs and shops will also be throwing their doors open and getting into the festival spirit.

Visitors will also be able to witness the town’s colourful Court Leet conduct an assizes. Basically, the Medieval equivalent of a food standards inspection ensuring the festive fare is fit for consumption.

Visitors queue for the burgers and hot dogs at Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson A31/5/2535. (56873546)

A spokesperson said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors to our wonderful town to browse over 100 stalls with delectable delights including hot and cold street foods, various drinks, cheeses and jams, desserts and confectionery, to name but a few. It really is any foodie’s perfect day out!”

A trader selling pickles and jam at Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson A31/5/2521. (56873544)

The free event opens from 9am to 5pm and due to the high attendance expected is best accessed via a complimentary park and ride from The Mill Industrial Park, B49 5QG on the A435 near Alcester. There is also limited Blue Badge parking in the centre of town. Check www.alcesterfoodfestival.org.uk for latest details.